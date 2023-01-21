Weekend Outlook: Another round of rain is expected this weekend. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry, but scattered showers will return late in the day as a coastal low and trough move from Louisiana east toward Florida. It will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s. The rain will be widespread Saturday night with lows in the 40s.

Expect more rain through midday Sunday as the coastal low and cold front move across the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Next Week Outlook: We will briefly dry out on Monday as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s. More rain arrives Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Rain and some storms will move across Alabama on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. Forecast models are showing this could be a high wind event for much of Alabama! We will have to watch out for them. SPC has already highlighted the southern half of Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. There is some uncertainty as to whether the air mass can become unstable enough. Stay tuned for updates.

The rain will end by Wednesday afternoon. It will turn colder and windy with highs only around 50.

Thursday will be breezy and colder with lingering clouds. Highs will only be in the upper 40s. Friday will dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.