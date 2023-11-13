Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and cool. A stray shower is possible. The lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Our next weathermaker will be an area of low pressure that will move east across the Northern Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

On Tuesday, it will send us scattered showers later in the day. All of the rain will start out light. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Rain will become more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The Gulf Low will slowly move along the Alabama Coast on Wednesday. It will be cloudy, breezy, and chilly with plenty of rain. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 50s. The rain will continue Wednesday night with lows around 50.

Rain totals will be around 0.25″ across the Birmingham area, but around 1.00″ south of I-20. South Alabama could pick up 2-3″+. This will help a little with the drought across Central Alabama, but it will be more beneficial for South Alabama.

The low will move SE toward Tampa on Thursday, and the rain will briefly come to an end. It will be cloudy and cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

A cold front will move across Alabama Friday into Friday night. It will stay cloudy, and we will have a few showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible on Friday night. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The weather will improve and dry out this weekend. The cold front will be across South Alabama on Saturday. We will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny as the rain ends. Highs will be in the 60s. The front will move into the Gulf on Sunday, and we will be dry with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the 60s.