Sunday Showers

Most of Central Alabama has remained dry through this afternoon, although light showers have already moved into parts of West Alabama. We’ll continue to see light showers slowly move southeast through tonight, leading to a soggy start Sunday morning. It won’t be an all day washout Sunday, but expect rain at times as showers continue to move across Central Alabama through the day. Showers will end from Northwest to Southeast through the afternoon, and by Sunday evening we will be drying out.







Rain and clouds overnight into tomorrow will keep temperatures rather steady. For most of us, temperatures will only climb and fall around 5° over the next 24 hours.

Warm and Dry Stretch Ahead

After Sunday’s rain, our weather pattern looks quite calm and quite warm. Skies clear out Monday morning, and we keep sunny and dry weather in the forecast for the whole week ahead. Temperatures climb well above average in the afternoons. Some spots could be approaching 80° by the end of the week; over 15° higher than the average afternoon temperature this time of year.





Storm Team 7 Day