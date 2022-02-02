Scattered showers are moving across central Alabama this morning, so grab your umbrella as you head out the door. Temperatures range from the 40s to 50s.

Our weather changes on this Groundhog Day. Hopefully Punxsutawney Phil does not see his shadow! An area of low pressure will develop along a cold front over the ArkLaTex area. This will send scattered showers across Alabama throughout the day with most of them along and north of I-59. Most of the rain will be light. We will be windy with SE winds of 15-20 mph and gusts to over 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.







The showers and wind will continue tonight with lows in the 50s.

A strong cold front will move into and through Alabama on Thursday. The area of low pressure will move along the front and over Birmingham. All of this will lead to heavy rain and thunderstorms across central Alabama starting in the afternoon and continuing into Thursday night. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail across SW Alabama.







There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for this area. Rain totals will be around 2-4+ inches, so some flash flooding is possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas along and south of I-59 from Thursday morning until Friday morning. However, we have been dry lately, so the ground can absorb some of rain. Due to the heavy rain threat and possible flash flooding, we’ve issued a Weather Aware on Thursday.







It will stay windy with speeds around 15-25 mph and higher gusts over 30 mph. We will be more humid and warmer with high temperatures around 70°.

The cold front will move through on Thursday night with more heavy rain and some wind. This is the time we could see some flash flooding issues. There is also a chance we could see some freezing rain and/or sleet across NW Alabama between 2 AM to 7 AM Friday morning. This could cause some icy spots, so we need to watch out for this possibility. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.





Friday will turn much colder with scattered showers until around noon. Then we will be breezy and cloudy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so we are not expecting any icy roads. The wind chill will be in the 20s/30s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s. An upper-level wave/disturbance is expected to move through Saturday night. This could bring us a few stray showers. Whatever rain we receive will end on Sunday morning. Then expect a mix of sun and clouds with chilly high temperatures in the lower 50s.

