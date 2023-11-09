This evening will be cloudy and mild with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. A few sprinkles are possible later this evening across northern and northwest Alabama.

Tonight, we will be cloudy with scattered showers by daybreak. Lows will be in the middle 50s to around 60°.

The cold front will move across the state on Friday with much-needed scattered showers throughout the day. However, not everyone will see rain. Those that do could pick up around 0.25-0.50″. This will not be enough to end the drought, but everything helps. High temperatures will only be in the middle 60s.

The showers will continue on Friday evening with cool temperatures in the 50s for the high school football games.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move into the northern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and stall. At the same time, a few upper-level waves will move along the Northern Gulf Coast. This will keep clouds and a few showers over Central Alabama on Saturday with chilly high temperatures in the upper 50s. Another upper-level wave will move across the front on Sunday. This will keep us cloudy with a few more showers mainly in the morning until noon. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s. Rain totals for this weekend could be another 0.25″ to 1.00″.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will dry out for the first part of next week as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs staying in the 60s. The forecast models are not in agreement with the outlook for next Wednesday through Friday. They are split on whether we stay dry or we have a few showers. Right now, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a shower each day. High temperatures will stay in the 60s.