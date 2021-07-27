Rain in Shelby, Jefferson Counties cause roadway flooding

BRIMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Significant rain in Shelby and Jefferson Counties has caused flooding in roadways in both areas.

Reports compiled by the National Weather Service show the following:

Significant flooding in several spots around Alabaster; water was over bridges and roadways were impassable (reported at 3:37 p.m.)

A few roads flooded and impassable near UAB (reported at 4:15 p.m.)

A few roads impassable near Pepper Place in Birmingham (reported at 4:05 p.m.)

