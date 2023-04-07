Tonight, there will be plenty of rain with downpours as the upper-level wave moves across Alabama. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Easter Weekend: The weekend starts out soggy, but it ends dry. The upper-level wave will move across Alabama and the Southeast U.S. on Saturday. This will bring us plenty of rain throughout the day, and some could be heavy at times. Rain totals between Friday and Saturday will be around 1-2″ across Central Alabama. It will be MUCH COLDER with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s. The rain will end Saturday night with chilly lows in the 40s.

The wave will move east of Alabama on Easter Sunday, so we will dry out. Sunrise services will be cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon, we will be partly to mostly cloudy with warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s. This means we will have good weather for Easter Egg hunts!

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Monday and Tuesday. We will be mostly sunny and slowly warming up into the 70s by Tuesday. Models are showing the high pressure moving northeast, and an upper-level low being cut-off across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday and Thursday. This system will bring us a few showers Wednesday, but expect plenty of rain Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 70s each day. We will have some lingering showers Friday with highs staying in the 70s.