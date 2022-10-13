We will become sunny, breezy and less humid this afternoon. It will be mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tonight, we will be clear and much colder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

On Friday, a ridge of high pressure will build over Alabama. This will make it sunny and beautiful with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday evening will be great for high school football games. It will be clear and cool with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama this weekend. That will bring back southeast winds which will slowly make it warmer and more humid. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. This will be great for the local college games and tailgating as well as the Greek Festival Downtown Birmingham.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and more humid with a slight chance for a late-day shower as another cold front moves into Alabama. Highs will be around 80°.

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will move through on Monday with a few more showers. It will turn cooler with highs only around 70°. Monday night will be clear and colder with lows in the lower 40s. An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday. We will be sunny each day, but it will be MUCH COLDER. Tuesday will have highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday night will be clear, cold and we could see the first frost of the season with lows in the lower to mid 30s. You will need to protect your plants! Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Friday will be a little warmer with highs back in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Karl continues to drift around the southern Gulf of Mexico or Bay of Campeche. It will slowly move south into Central Mexico by this weekend with landfall on Saturday. This is not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast.