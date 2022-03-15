Rain sticks around tonight and we will still have scattered showers to start Wednesday morning. Downpours are likely in spots through the night. Flooding shouldn’t be a huge concern, but there will be steady rain for some.

Wednesday’s rain should taper through the day. There will be an occasional shower through the afternoon. Temperatures start in the 50s tomorrow with highs topping out mostly in the upper 60s. some places that get a bit more sunshine in west Alabama could hit 70°.

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and it will be DRY! No Rain for Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the 40s, followed by highs warming nicely into the mid 70s.





Looking ahead to Friday, we are in for another round of wet weather. be aware, there is a chance for some severe weather in South Alabama, so we will be watching the developments closely. This will be a morning event on Friday too. Because this will happen earlier in the day, I don’t want people to be caught off guard.





NEXT WEEK:

Although it’s not entirely rare, it is not a frequent occurrence for us to be placed under the Storm Prediction center’s slight risk this many days out. Here’s what that means: We will keep on this developing situation. You bet we’ll be checking models as they update in the coming days. This is a good way for us all to be ahead of what’s to come. For now, be prepared for more unsettled weather Tueesday Night-Early Thursday morning. this forecast will become more refined in the coming days.





