It is a cloudy and cool morning with some lingering showers and thunderstorms across Central Alabama. The severe weather threat has ended, but we are still dealing with some flooding issues on streams, creeks, and local rivers. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

The cold front will move across Alabama today, but a trough of low pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. The front will put an end to the rain across the state, and we will become partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.





Tonight, we will be mostly clear and colder. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday will be a pleasant and cool day with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s. The trough of low pressure will send another cold front will move through on Thursday night into early on Friday morning. This will make it partly cloudy, and we could see a stray shower or two. Lows will be in the 40s.





Friday will be another pretty day with a mostly sunny sky in the wake of the cold front. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Yet another weak cold front will move through on Saturday. Once it passes through, an area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west. This will bring us plenty of sunshine with cool highs in the 60s. Sunday will stay sunny and cool with high temperatures in the 60s.