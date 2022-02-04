Scattered showers continue to move across central Alabama this morning, so grab your umbrella as you head out the door. Parts of north and northwest Alabama could see some brief freezing rain, so watch out for some icy bridges. The rain will taper off mid-morning and we will be cloudy. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

The cold front will be along the coast today. We will turn much colder this afternoon with plenty of clouds and it will be breezy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so we are not expecting any icy roads. The wind chill will be in the 20s/30s.





Tonight, will become clear and cold. Low temperatures will be in the lower to upper 20s. Bundle up! The roads will be dry, so I’m not expect any ice.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South on Saturday. We will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will stay sunny, but it will be a little warmer as the winds shift from the north to the southeast. High temperatures get back into the mid 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. for much of the week. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A weak and dry cold front will move through on Thursday into Friday. We will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s, but Friday will be a little cooler in the lower 50s.

Follow Us on Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett