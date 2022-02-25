It is a rainy morning as the cold front moves across central Alabama. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. Grab your umbrella and jacket as you head out the door.

The rain will come to an end by mid-morning today, and then we will dry out in the wake of the cold front with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy, and much cooler. High temperatures occurred early this morning in the upper 60s, but this afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s.





Tonight, we will become mostly cloudy. It will be colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a mostly cloudy, dry, and cool day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move into Alabama on Saturday night. This will bring back scattered showers with lows in the 40s.





Sunday will have plenty of rain from the upper-level wave/disturbance. The rain will end by the evening. It will be a chilly and dreary day with high temperatures in the lower 50s.





Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. to start the next work week. Monday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, dry, and mild each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will continue to be dry, but it will be a little warmer with high temperatures around 70°.