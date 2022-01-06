Rain ends this afternoon with frigid temperatures tonight across central Alabama

A cold front will move across the state today. The front will move through this afternoon with scattered showers. The threat for freezing rain from Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden is no longer expected since it stayed warm, and the rain will end before it can change over. High temperatures will range from the 40s to 60s across central Alabama. This will occur right before the cold front moves through, and then they will fall into the 30s during the afternoon. It will be breezy, so the wind chill will be in the 20s. Bundle up!





Tonight, will become dry, clear, and it turn very cold. Lows will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. The wind chill will be in the single digits to teens. BRRR! Find ways to stay warm!

An area of high pressure will build over us on Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be MUCH Colder! High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Saturday, so this will bring back light southerly winds. We will become partly cloudy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be warmer ahead of the front with high temperatures in the lower 60s.





Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes