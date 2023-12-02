It is a cloudy evening with scattered showers across Central Alabama. The coastal storms with heavy rain have prevented Central Alabama from getting much rain today. They blocked all the moisture and that kept us dry. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Tonight, it will be cloudy and cool with more scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday will have a few showers in the morning as the cold front moves east of Alabama. Then the clouds will slowly dissipate with possibly some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

Due to all the coastal storms, we did not receive much rain across Central Alabama this weekend. Unfortunately, that means the drought conditions will remain Extreme across Central Alabama.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will have drier weather next week thanks to a dry cold front moving across the state on Monday with highs in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A second dry cold front arrives on Wednesday, and this will bring us some colder air. It will be sunny with highs in the 50s. An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and Friday. We will stay sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s each day.