The severe threat is over across Central Alabama, although lingering showers will continue at times this morning.

Sunday: The cold front will move east of Alabama by Sunday afternoon with the rain coming to an end around midday. Then we will be mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the middle 50s will occur in the morning, and then they will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build into and sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine with chilly weather each day. High temperatures will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s.