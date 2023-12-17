The rain will end Sunday morning as the low moves east of Alabama, and the cold front tracks across the state. We will be mostly cloudy and breezy with some drizzle and mist. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will dry out as the Gulf Low moves up the U.S. East Coast, and high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Monday through Friday will be sunny to mostly sunny and cool with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will be in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday nights, and then in the 30s the rest of the week. The wind chill could be in the teens on Tuesday morning.