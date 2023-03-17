Tonight, the rain will end and we will be left with plenty of clouds. It will be breezy and much colder with lows in the 30s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama by Saturday morning, but we will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy day. It will be breezy as an area of high pressure sits west of us. Expect northerly winds to knock down temperatures again with much cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel like the 40s with the wind. Saturday night will be clear, cold and breezy with a freeze likely. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Protect your plants! Freeze Warnings will likely be in effect for Central Alabama. The weather will be good, but cold if you are headed to the Alabama and Auburn 2nd Round NCAA Tournament games on Saturday evening.

The area of high pressure will build toward the state on Sunday, so we will become sunny with more unseasonably cold high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Monday. We will stay sunny with highs in the mid 50s. An upper-level trough and wave will move across the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will make it partly cloudy, and I’ve taken out the chance for rain now since there will not be any moisture. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday. We will see rain returning late on Thursday and it will continue into Friday with a cold front. Highs will be in the 70s both days.