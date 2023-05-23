Tonight, there could be a stray shower, but most of you will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will turn cooler as they fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Dry weather returns Wednesday as the coastal low slowly moves to the east. We will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s. This will make for great weather for day 2 of the SEC Baseball Tourney.

Thursday a ridge of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Central Alabama will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

A weak front and upper-level low will move across the state on Friday. There could be enough moisture to set off a few showers, but most of you will likely be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The weekend will start out with a chance for rain on Saturday as the upper-level low remains across the Southeast U.S. It will be partly cloudy with just a chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The low will move away from us by Sunday afternoon. We could see a few showers in the morning, but then we will become partly cloudy and warmer by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Overall, this looks pretty good for the weekend SEC Baseball Tourney finals. Memorial Day Monday, will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.