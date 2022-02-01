We will be entering into a bit of an unsettled weather pattern starting tomorrow.



WEDNESDAY: The start to the day will be dry, with a cloudy sky. A few light sprinkles cannot be ruled out during the morning hours. Temperatures will start in the 50s. For the afternoon, highs will return to the 60s, and the rain coverage will increase through the afternoon and evening. It will turn quite breeze ahead of the rain too. Winds up to 20 mph at times.



THURSDAY: *Weather Aware* More rain is a excepted as an area of low pressure lifts to the north and swings a cold front across Alabama. The rain Thursday will be heavy at times and could produce some localized flood. We will need to stay aware of Flash Flooding potential and also generally messy driving conditions. The heavy will create a mess on the roads from slick pavements to limited visibilities. Temperatures remain warm Thursday, with highs nearing 70°

FRIDAY: The rain should clear out by sunrise, followed by a cooler Friday. The sky won’t clear out entirely, so I will keep some clouds in the forecast, but it will dry out Friday. Morning lows will range from the low 30s to low 40s. Cooler to the northwest. By afternoon, most places will stay in the 40s.

WEEKEND: I slight warm up as we move into the weekend. Highs Saturday in the low 50s, with Sunday in the mid 50s. Saturday will be sunny and dry while Sunday will have a few extra clouds and a small chance of rain.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett