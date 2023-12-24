A trough will send a cold front toward Alabama on Sunday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Christmas Eve night will be breezy with plenty of rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will be in the 50s.

Christmas Day: The cold front will slowly move across Alabama on Monday. We will wake up Christmas Morning to gusty winds and plenty of rain. The rain will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon. It will be mild and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. A few showers will continue Christmas night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s.

Rest of Next Week: An upper-level low will sit north of Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will send a few waves across the area each day. Tuesday will be cloudy with a few morning stray showers and highs around 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. It will become partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with chilly highs in the 40s.