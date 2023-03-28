The old cold front will stall along the coast today, and an upper-level wave/disturbance will move along the front across the Northern Gulf Coast. This wave will send a few showers across Central Alabama through midday with a mostly cloudy sky. Any heavy rain and storms will be over South Alabama. It will be breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, we will become clear and much cold with lows in the 30s. It will be breezy, so the wind chill will be in the lower 30s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday and Thursday. We will be sunny and mild on Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

The area of high pressure will move to the East Coast on Friday as a cold front tracks toward Alabama from the west. Southerly winds will return to the Deep South, and this will bring back some moisture. We will become partly cloudy and warmer with a few late-day showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. There will be rain and scattered storms Friday night. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through into Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to possibly severe, so we will keep an eye on this potential threat. Then it will become sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

We will dry out on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 70s.