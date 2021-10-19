Quiet and pleasant weather for the next two days. Rain returns Thursday with a cold front

It is a mostly clear and chilly morning again across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. You probably want that jacket or sweater this morning. Stay warm!

An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today, and this will bring back southeast winds across the state. An upper-level wave/disturbance will be moving east of Alabama, but it will help to keep high clouds across the region. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, and it will be a little milder. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as chilly. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. You may still want a jacket on Wednesday morning.

We will become partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday as a cold front moves toward the state from the west. We will stay dry, and it will become a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. A few showers will move into central Alabama on Wednesday night with lows in the 60s.

A cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. We will be mild and a little more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s.





The cold front will move through by Friday morning with the rain coming to an end. The GFS model is still showing the front either stalling over the area, or just pushing south of Birmingham on Friday. Then it has it drifting back north by Saturday. If this plays out, we could see lingering rain. However, the other models and ensembles are showing the front move all the way through. They are still the preferred models at this time, and that is what I’m using in my forecast. You can expect it will be partly cloudy and be a little less humid with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure is forecast to build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will make it mostly sunny and mild on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s each day.

Tracking the Tropics: The tropics are quiet and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days. It looks like the tropics are starting to calm down as the season only has 6 weeks left. That is not to say we couldn’t see a storm pop-up, but the forecast models are keeping the tropics quiet through the end of October. Cross your fingers!

