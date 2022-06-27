As of 4pm (CT) A NOAA Hurricane hunter aircraft investigated the tropical wave to the east-southeast of the Windward Islands, and found that the system has not yet developed a closed circulation. However, the plane did find an area of tropical-storm-forced winds over the northern portion of the system. The cluster of thunderstorms is still quite disorganized. Since there is a good chance that the disturbance will become a tropical storm before reaching the southern Windward Islands, advisories are being initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two.



The environment favors development, but with some interaction with land, the long range models aren’t terribly aggressive with ramping up the strength of the storm. That said, models do eventually strengthen this storm to a Category 1 hurricane by Friday.

This storm will have zero impact to the United States as a ridge of high pressure will steer this storm due west, for the time being. There is no indication that the ridge weakens. If this proves to be the case, Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 brush the northern coast of South America, before weakening over Nicaragua or Costa Rica.

If potential Tropical Cyclone gets a name, it become Bonnie. A name will only be given once the center of circulation fully closes and looks more organized. Even though some Tropical Storm force wind speeds have been detected by reconnaissance aircraft, the lack of an “eye” prevents it from being called a Tropical Storm, yet.