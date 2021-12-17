Possible record high temperatures today before a cold front brings us rain and colder weather this weekend

It is a mostly cloudy morning across central Alabama. There are also some areas of patchy dense fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for areas along and south of Birmingham. It is not as cold with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will stall over Tennessee today. That will make the Birmingham area mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower – mainly across the far northern part of the viewing area. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. The record high is 73° set back in 1984, so we could tie or possibly break the record.





Tonight, will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with lows in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move south on Saturday across Alabama. We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms all day. Severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and downpours. High temperatures will be around 70°. Showers will continue Saturday night with colder lows in the 40s.





The front will be along the coast on Sunday. We will start the day with plenty of clouds, but it will gradually become partly cloudy as dry air moves over the state from the north. It will be breezy and much colder with high temperatures in the lower 50s.





Next Week Outlook: An area of low pressure will form along the cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. We will be partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The low will move east and send us some rain by Monday night. The low will be south of Alabama on Tuesday, and it will send a few showers into central Alabama during the day. It will stay chilly with highs in the 50s. The low will move off the SE U.S. Coast on Wednesday. We will dry out and become partly cloudy with high temperatures around 60°. Thursday will be a partly cloudy and dry day with high temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday, Christmas Eve, will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower as an upper-level wave moves north of Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Right now, Christmas Day looks to be partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible from the upper-level wave moving away from Alabama. We will be cool with high temperatures around 60°.

