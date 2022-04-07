It is a mostly cloudy and cooler morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will have some better weather today across the Birmingham area. An upper-level trough remains north of Alabama. It will send us a cold front today, but we will be mainly dry. A few sprinkles are possible across North Alabama. Otherwise, we will become sunny, breezy and much cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy, breezy, and colder with a few sprinkles again across the northern part of the viewing area. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.





The upper-level trough will still be north of Alabama on Friday, but it will start to move to the east. As this happens, it will send us a reinforcing shot of colder air. We will turn even colder with a partly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible across Northern Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s. Friday night will become clear, cold, and frosty if the winds die down. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. You will need to protect your plants.

Weekend Outlook: We will be unseasonably cool to start the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s as high pressure builds south of Alabama. Saturday night will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s across Central Alabama. This could lead to some frost if the winds die down, so you will need to protect any plants. The area of high pressure will move southeast of Alabama on Sunday, and this will bring back southerly winds to Birmingham. We will be sunny with high temperatures warming up back into the lower 70s.

Next Week Outlook: The weather pattern is expected to become more active next week. Monday will be the calmest day of the week. It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. A warm front and an upper-level wave/disturbance will move up from the south and west on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will spread scattered showers across Alabama on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. The same system will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs around 80°. A cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday with more showers and thunderstorms and temperatures in the 70s. Forecast models do not agree with the future of the front. GFS has us clearing out for the weekend, but Euro keeps us wet. We will see how this evolves next week.