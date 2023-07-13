Today, an area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast Gulf of Mexico, and this will pump in the higher humidity over Alabama. An upper-level disturbance/wave will move across the state and this will help to set off scattered to numerous storms starting this morning and lasting into the evening.

A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The flash flooding risk is Level 1/4 along and east of I-65, but it is a Level 2/4 risk west of I-65. There are already some storms causing flash flooding. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tonight, we will have a few lingering showers with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Friday, will stay very humid and hot with more scattered storms in the afternoon and evening as another upper-level disturbance moves over the state. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the Heat Index 100-105°+.

Weekend Outlook: We will have northwest flow aloft, so that will allow for more upper-level waves and possibly an MCS to move across the state. Therefore, it will stay hot and very humid this weekend with more storms each day. On Saturday, an upper-level disturbance/wave will move into Alabama, and this will bring us storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Sunday will have scattered storms, but not as many as Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.

Next Week’s Outlook: The forecast calls for hotter temperatures with a low chance of rain for much of the week. Monday will have spotty storms with high temperatures in the lower 90s. An area of high pressure aloft will build toward Alabama from the west. This will reduce the chance of storms Tuesday through Friday to only a few popping up in the late afternoon and evening. It will become hotter with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s each day. The Heat Index could be around 105-110°+.