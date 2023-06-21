Today, the upper-level and surface low will sit over Alabama. This will set off plenty of showers and storms across Central Alabama through the evening. Some downpours and gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, clouds will linger over us along with a stray shower or two. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

The upper-level low will remain over the Deep South on Thursday, but we will have fewer storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The low will finally start to weaken and move to the northeast on Friday. We will start to dry out with only a few pop-up showers and storms possible. It will become warmer and stay humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level low will finally be out of the Southeast U.S., and an area of high pressure will build toward us from the west. On Saturday, we will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sunday will be hot and humid with a little better chance for a few pop-up storms. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. A trough of low pressure will send a cold front toward Alabama Sunday night into Monday. This will set off scattered showers and storms overnight and they will continue on Monday. A few could be strong to severe.