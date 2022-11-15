It is a rainy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Grab your umbrella and raincoat as you head out the door.

The coastal low and upper-level trough will move across Alabama today. The rain will come to an end this afternoon and we will be left with plenty of clouds. Rain totals will range from 0.25″ to 1.00″. It will be chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southern U.S. on Wednesday. We will gradually become mostly sunny, but it stays cold with highs in the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and colder with a freeze. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

We will stay dry Thursday with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure sits over the Deep South, and colder air will move into Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s. Thursday night will be clear and cold with another freeze. Lows will be in the mid 20s. Expect more sunshine on Friday as the area of high pressure moves northeast of Alabama. We will be chilly with highs around 50°.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This one will be a dry front, so on Saturday we will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be sunny and still chilly with highs in the upper 40s. The long range forecast still shows we will stay cold through Thanksgiving week. Keep your winter coats around!