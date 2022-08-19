It is a mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.

The rain will continue into this evening, so some of the high school football games will be wet. Temperatures will be in the 70s for kickoff. Bring your raincoats to the games!

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The pesky front will stay over the Birmingham area on Saturday, and this will bring the region more scattered showers and storms. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.





Sunday will have a little better coverage of storms as the front stays over Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. The same front will linger over Central Alabama on Monday as an upper-level wave moves over us. Expect another round of numerous showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday will have fewer storms as the front gets pushed farther to the south. We will be partly cloudy with some showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The front will stay in South Alabama on Wednesday, and drier air will move into the area. We will be partly cloudy with just a few showers/storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A new front and wave will move into the Deep South on Thursday and Friday. We will have an increased chance for scattered showers and storms across the Birmingham area each day. Daily highs will be in the 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: a large area of low pressure (Invest 99L) has emerged over the SW Gulf of Mexico, and it is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions are favorable for some slow development, and a tropical depression could briefly form as the system moves NW across the SW Gulf of Mexico today or Saturday. By Saturday night, the system will move inland and that will end the chance for it to become a tropical system. Hurricane Hunters area scheduled to investigate the system later today. NHC is giving it a medium chance to develop.