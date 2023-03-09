Tonight, a trough of low pressure will send the area of low pressure and a stronger cold front across Alabama. This will bring us more showers and a few thunderstorms. These storms could be strong with hail. The severe threat is low, and there is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across Western Alabama through Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The rain will end by midday Friday, and then we will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Friday night will become clear and turn MUCH colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Weekend Forecast: Drier air will briefly move in behind the cold front on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with cool high temperatures in the mid 60s. A warm front will move up from the south on Sunday and this will set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across Alabama. Some downpours and gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be around 70°. Then a cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning with more rain overnight.

Next Week Outlook: The rain will end by Monday morning, and then we will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. It will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Monday night will be clear and COLD with lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is expected! Tuesday will be sunny and chilly as an area of high pressure sits over the Deep South. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with a light freeze and frost. You will need to protect any plants! Wednesday will stay sunny as the ridge of high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be a tad warmer with highs back in the 60s. Thursday will remain dry and be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday with showers and thunderstorms. It is too early to say if they will be strong to severe. Highs will be around 70°.