It is a rainy start to this Monday morning with temperatures in the 50s. Grab the umbrella!

A cold front will move across Alabama today, and that will put an end to the rain by midday. We will be left with plenty of clouds this afternoon. It will not turn colder with high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight, expect more clouds with a few showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A wet weather pattern sets up Tuesday through Friday morning. We will have southwest flow aloft, and that will bring in a series of upper-level waves/disturbances each day. They will bring us plenty of rain, but the heaviest will be over North Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cool highs in the 50s.

More scattered showers are expected on Wednesday with highs staying in the 50s with the second wave. The flooding risk will be low with these two systems, but it will keep the ground saturated.

A stronger wave/disturbance will move through on Thursday, and it will bring us a cold front with an area of low pressure. We will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms with this system. We could pick up 2-3″+ of rain. When you combine that amount with the already saturated grounds we could have possible flooding concerns Thursday night into Friday. It will be cool with highs in the 50s, so no severe weather is expected.

The cold front will move through on Friday morning, and we will have some lingering clouds into the afternoon hours. It will remain cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We will FINALLY be able to dry out this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs staying in the 50s. Sunday will also be dry, but we will have more clouds over Central Alabama. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.