It is a mostly cloudy and cold start to the day across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will be east of Alabama today, and that will bring in southerly winds along with a warm front. This will make it warmer and bring in plenty of clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Tonight, the warm front will move across the viewing area and that will set off scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The rain will continue through Tuesday morning and then we will be mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 60s.

The front will stall over North Alabama and South Tennessee on Wednesday. This will keep us mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day. It will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will move across the Deep South on Wednesday night through Thursday morning with a line of rain and some thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed NW and West Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be gusty winds. However, this will all depend on how much instability we will have over Alabama.

The storms will come to an end by midday on Thursday. Rain totals for the week will be around 1-2″+ across Central Alabama. Then we will be left with plenty of clouds. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s. We will dry out on Thursday night and become mostly clear with much colder low temperatures in the 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and colder as an area of high pressure briefly moves over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected. We start Saturday dry, but scattered showers will return during the afternoon as a warm front moves up from the Gulf ahead of our next trough and coastal low/cold front. It will be chilly with highs in the 50s. The rain will continue into Sunday with the low along the coast and trough moving across the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.