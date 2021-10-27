Pleasant weather today. Then a strong cold front will bring us rain, wind and colder temperatures on Thursday

It is a mostly cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s, so you may want a jacket as you head out the door.

Today will be the transition day between pleasant weather and a few strong thunderstorms tonight into Thursday. We will be partly to mostly cloudy ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight, the cold front will move into central Alabama with showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible toward daybreak on Thursday with gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The cold front and an area of low pressure will move across Alabama Thursday. This will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms across the Birmingham area during the morning commute. A few storms could be strong, but we are not expecting any severe weather. SPC has highlighted an area just south of Montgomery to the coast with a Level 1-2/5 Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather. Right now, the models are in pretty good agreement with the warm front staying along the coast, and that is where the best chance for any severe weather will be located. Due to the threat for some strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds (15-30+ mph), we have issued a Weather Aware for tonight into Thursday.







Once the cold front moves through in the morning, we will have clouds and light rain wrapping around an upper-level low north of Alabama throughout the day. It will become very breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will be around 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight until 1 PM Thursday. Make sure you secure any Halloween decorations!







The clouds and a scattered showers will continue Friday as they wrap around the upper-level low that will stay north of Alabama. It will be chilly and breezy with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Friday night will be cloudy, chilly, and breezy with a few showers. This will make for some cold football games on Friday evening. Lows will be in the 40s.





Halloween Weekend Forecast: The clouds will stick around on Saturday, and this will make it mostly cloudy. It will stay breezy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday night will become mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 40s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Halloween Sunday. This will gradually make it sunny and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. It will be clear and chilly for Trick-or-Treaters on Sunday night with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s between 5-8 PM.





Tracking the Tropics: A deep, non-tropical area of low pressure is located ESE of Cape Cod, MA. It is expected to meander off the NE U.S. Coast today with plenty of wind and rain. Toward the end of the week, the low will could develop some subtropical characteristics again while it moves eastward away from the NE U.S. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

