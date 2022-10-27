It is a clear and much colder morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. Grab a jacket as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. This will make it a beautiful mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear with high clouds over the region and chilly. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Grab those jackets once again.

Friday will become a little warmer ahead of our next weather maker – an area of low pressure moving out of Texas. It will become breezy and mostly sunny to partly cloudy with some high clouds over the Birmingham area. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday evening will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s for the high school football playoff games.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure and cold front will move out of Texas and track across Louisiana on Saturday. Then it will move across Alabama on Sunday. This system will bring rain to parts of the Deep South this weekend. The forecast models are getting into better agreement with the timing of the rain. Right now, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving into Central Alabama from the southwest late in the day with highs around 70°. There will be more widespread rain on Saturday night. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Magic City Classic parade and game. Have your rain gear with you.

The low and cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. There will be plenty of rain in the morning, but it will taper off to a few showers by the afternoon. It will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Football Forecasts: Auburn takes on Arkansas at 11 AM on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. Samford plays the Citadel at 1 PM in Charleston, SC and it will be sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Lastly, UAB plays FAU at 7 PM in Boca Raton, FL with temperatures in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Next Week Outlook: Monday, Halloween will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s. The weather looks good for Trick-or-Treaters on Monday evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. High pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 70s.