Memorial Day Weekend Outlook: The upper-level low will remain across the Southeast U.S. this weekend.

Sunday will still be partly cloudy with a low chance of a shower. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overall, this looks pretty good for the weekend SEC Baseball Tourney finals.

Memorial Day, Monday will be partly cloudy, dry, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s. That is very nice for the unofficial start to summer!

Next Week’s Outlook: We will stay dry on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures warming up into the mid-80s. It will become warmer and more humid Wednesday through Friday with a daily chance for pop-up showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s each day.