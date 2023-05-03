The Omega Block weather pattern continues across the U.S. today. We will remain sunny, but not as windy. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Tonight, we will be clear and chilly again. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday will be another beautiful day since the weather pattern will not change much. The Omega Block will start to move to the east, and that will allow for calmer winds over the state. We will have plenty of sunshine with warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The Omega Block will break down on Friday and move to the east. This will place the area of high pressure east of Alabama. This will bring back southerly winds, and that will make it more humid as air from the Gulf of Mexico returns. At the same time, a weak upper-level wave will move across the state. This will make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or two. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: A series of upper-level waves will continue to move across the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday. They will bring scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama Saturday. The chance for rain could be higher once we get closer to the weekend, and there is more data on the strengthen of the upper-level wave. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Another wave will move across Alabama Sunday with more scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay in the lower to mid 80s.