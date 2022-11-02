It is a mostly cloudy and cool morning with a few sprinkles and patchy fog across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move east of Alabama today. This will take the clouds with it, and we will become sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool to chilly. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will sit across the Eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. We will be mostly sunny and mild on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday will have plenty of sunshine and mild high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. from the west this weekend. It will tap into some tropical moisture from Lisa (which will be in the Bay of Campeche this weekend). This front will get close to Alabama on Saturday and that will spread scattered showers across the Birmingham area by the afternoon. Otherwise, the rest of the area will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 70s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1-Hour Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time!

The front will move into Alabama on Sunday, but it will stall just west in Mississippi. This will keep us mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Lisa is getting stronger in the western Caribbean. It will move to the west and strengthen into a hurricane today. Lisa will make landfall on Belize early tonight into early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. It will track over Belize, Guatemala and southern Mexico Thursday. On Friday, it will emerge into the Bay of Campeche as a tropical depression, and meander over the water through the weekend. It is not expected to strengthen due to strong wind shear aloft. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Martin is in the Central Atlantic and is getting stronger. It is forecast to become a hurricane later today and track into the North Atlantic. Martin will transition into a large and strong extratropical cyclone on Thursday and move quickly to the north to northeast the rest of the week.