It is a mostly clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Grab your coat as you head out today.

We will be partly cloudy today as a dry cold front will move across Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.





Tonight, it will become clear and turn colder. Low temperatures will range from the mid 20s to the lower 30s.

An area of high pressure will build the Southeast U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. It will become warmer on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

The area of high pressure will stay over us on Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Friday will stay dry and sunny as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be a little warmer as southerly winds return across the state. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will become partly cloudy ahead of a cold front. This will will not have any moisture to work with, so we will stay dry. It will still be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower 60s. It will turn MUCH colder on Sunday in the wake of the cold front. We will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

