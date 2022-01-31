It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Grab that coat!

We will have another pretty day with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and still cold. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will stay dry as the area of high pressure stays over the Southeast U.S. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Our weather starts to change on Wednesday. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move into Alabama. This will set off scattered showers throughout the day, but they should move NE of Alabama late in the day. High temperatures will remain in the 60s.

A cold front will move into and through Alabama on Thursday. An area of low pressure will move along the front and over us. These features will lead to heavy rain and thunderstorms across central Alabama. Rain totals will be around 2-4 inches, so some flooding is possible. However, we have been dry lately, so the ground can take on some rain.





Due to the heavy rain threat and possible flooding, we’ve issued a WEATHER AWARE on Thursday. We will be more humid and warmer with highs in the 60s.





The cold front will move through on Thursday night with more heavy rain possible. The rain will gradually end before sunrise on Friday. Lows will be in the 30s.

Friday will turn much colder with some lingering clouds. The rain will be gone before we get to near freezing on Friday morning, but the roads/bridges could be wet. This could lead to a few icy spots. We will have to watch out for this to happen. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be breezy, so the wind chill will be in the 20s/30s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South Saturday and Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or two. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett