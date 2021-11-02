Pleasant weather continues today, but it turns cold and wet starting Wednesday

It is a clear and chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. You may want a sweater or jacket as you head out the door. There will be some patchy fog, so watch out for low visibility around areas of water.

We will have another pleasant day with a partly cloudy sky as the cold front sits along the coast. It will be cool with high temperatures in the mid 60s.





Tonight, will become mostly cloudy as a trough of low pressure and disturbance/wave moves into Texas and sends clouds toward Alabama. We will remain chilly with lows in the 40s.

On Wednesday, the trough of low pressure and disturbance/wave will move across Texas. This system will send us plenty of clouds all day, and we could see a few showers. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s.

The trough of low pressure and disturbance/wave will move across Alabama on Thursday. We will have a chilly light rain on and off all day. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. It will be a very raw weather day.

The trough will swing across the Southeast U.S. on Friday and the rain will be gone by Friday morning. We will be mostly cloudy, and it will stay chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Friday night will become mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 40s. Some colder places could get into the upper 30s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over us all weekend and will have plenty of sunshine each day. It will be chilly with high temperatures around 60° on Saturday and in the lower 60s on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s Saturday night, so some patchy frost could be possible for the first time this season in the typical colder spots across central Alabama. Stay tuned for updates to see if you need to cover or bring in your plants.





Tracking the Tropics: Wanda is now a full tropical storm as it has moved away from the upper-level low and cold front in the north-central Atlantic. Winds are currently around 50 mph, and it will get a little stronger as it moves over slightly warmer waters in the next few days. Winds could get up to 60 mph. The storm is expected to meander in the north-central Atlantic for the rest of this week, and it is not expected to impact land.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook:Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!

