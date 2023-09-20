Today, an upper-level wave will move into the Southeast U.S. from the west. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry with the low humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles possible. The lows will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

The upper-level wave will move across Alabama on Thursday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and a stray shower is possible. We will be warm, but not humid with highs in the middle 80s.

Pleasant weather will be back for Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure will sit off the SE U.S. Coast, and there will also be an upper-level low over the Great Plains States. These systems will make Saturday mostly sunny, warm, and a tad more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The low over the Plains will send more clouds toward Alabama on Sunday along with some late afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Nigel is located in the Central Atlantic. It will remain a Category 2 hurricane as it moves northeast today through Friday. Then it will turn north and gradually weaken across the North Atlantic this weekend. This is not a threat to the U.S.

A non-tropical low will form off the SE U.S. Coast later this week and could develop some subtropical characteristics. It will move up the U.S. East Coast and spread heavy rain and winds there all weekend. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the African Coast by Wednesday. Conditions are favorable for slow development and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend in the eastern to central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance of developing.