It is a partly cloudy and very foggy morning across central Alabama. Visbilities are less than 1/4 mile in spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for all of Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

Today, St. Patrick’s Day will be very pleasant! It will be partly cloudy, dry, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. This is perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day festivities.





Tonight, we will become mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms moving into Western Alabama by 5 AM. Some could be strong to severe. Lows will be in the 50s.

Unfortunately, stormy weather returns on Friday as a cold front moves across Alabama. This will tap into the warm and more humid air ahead of the front. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms starting around 5 AM over Western Alabama, around 8-9 AM in Birmingham and around 1 PM along the AL/GA border. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few storms could be strong to severe. The best chance for severe weather will mainly be over southern Alabama, but we could see some severe storms across the Birmingham arae. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats are strong winds and hail, but a tornado or two is possible. There is a Level 2/5 Slight Risk over the SE part of the viewing area to Montgomery and Mobile. This area has a better chance to see severe weather and a few tornadoes. The rain will come to an end on Friday night with lows in the 40s.





Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday. It will become mostly sunny, dry, and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Sunday, and we will become sunny. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s.

Next Week Outlook: We will stay dry and warm on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. The weather starts to change on Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon and evening over NW Alabama. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. The front will move through on Wednesday. Forecast models are indicating that we could see strong to severe thunderstorms with a chance for strong winds and tornadoes. This will be something to closely watch as we head into next week. SPC is already highlighting this day for a severe weather threat – nearly a week away. This is something they rarely do. Please make sure to check back for updates. Once the front moves through we will dry out Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.