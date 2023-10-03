Tonight, it will be clear, cool, and comfortable again with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. You might want a jacket or sweatshirt tomorrow morning.

A ridge of high pressure will be over the Eastern U.S. and it will stay there today and Thursday. We will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Thursday will stay mostly sunny, warm, and a tad more humid. High temperatures will stay in the middle 80s.

A strong cold front will move across Alabama on Friday morning, but it will not bring us much rain. We could use the rain, but this system is not going to help with the dry conditions. Expect a partly cloudy sky with only a slight chance of a shower throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles and lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: BIG Changes to the weekend forecast! Fall weather and MUCH COOLER air return to Alabama this weekend in the wake of the cold front. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly! Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s. You will want a jacket!

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday, so we will have plenty of sunshine. It will still be very cool for this time of year with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Great ready to enjoy this first taste of fall!