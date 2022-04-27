It is a mostly clear morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

An area of high pressure will build north of Alabama on today. We will have some fantastic weather with plenty of sunshine and mild high temperatures in the mid 70s.





Tonight, we will be clear and not as cold. Lows will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will have more great weather with more sunshine as the high pressure sits northeast of Alabama. This will bring back southeast winds, and that will help to make it warmer across the state. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s.

The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Friday, so the southerly winds will continue to bring in the warmer air. We will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: It looks like first half of the weekend will be dry. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. A few showers will return on Saturday night as a cold front sits just north of Alabama. This front will stall north of Alabama on Sunday. It will be close enough for scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across Central Alabama. Some downpours are possible, but we will not have any severe weather. It will be warm and a little more humid with highs in the mid 80s.