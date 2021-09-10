Pleasant and less humid weather continues today and this weekend

It is a clear, cool, and comfortable start to this Friday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Get out and enjoy these fantastic temperatures!

Expect another gorgeous day as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. We will have plenty of sunshine, low humidity and below average high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Average high temperature for today is 87°. Make sure you get outside and enjoy this pleasant weather while it lasts.







Tonight, will continue to feel like fall with a clear sky, comfortable humidity levels, and low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. You can open your windows again.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with low humidity. However, it will become very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s.

Football Forecasts: The weather will be perfect for all the local teams this weekend whether you are playing in Alabama or anywhere across the SE U.S. Expect plenty of sunshine with kick off temperatures in the 80s. Make sure to wear your sunscreen!











Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama early next week and this will bring back the humidity. We will also see a few upper-level waves move through and they will help set off a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Expect a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tracking the Tropics: Today is the peak of the hurricane season. While it may seem like it is all down hill from here, we can still have plenty of hurricanes and some major ones too.

Hurricane Larry is still a very large hurricane as it sits out in the middle of the north Atlantic Ocean. Winds are 90 mph making it a Category 1 hurricane. Larry is moving to the NNE and will then turn NE later today. On this track, it will slowly weaken as it moves over colder north Atlantic waters. It is forecast to impact Newfoundland and possibly Greenland this weekend.

There is a tropical wave over the western Caribbean and Yucatan Peninsula. It is disorganized and is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche this weekend as it merges with a trough of low pressure. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form Sunday or Monday before it moves NW into mainland Mexico. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

A strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later today or tonight. Conditions are favorable for development once it is over water this weekend. A tropical depression could form early next week as it moves WNW near the Cabo Verde Islands. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

