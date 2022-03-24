It is a mostly clear and colder morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. You may want a jacket as you head out the door.

We will have a pleasant and cool day with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s.





Tonight, a trough of low pressure will send another cold front will move through on Thursday night into early on Friday morning. This will make it partly cloudy, and we could see a stray shower or two. Lows will be in the 40s.





Friday will be another pretty day with a mostly sunny sky in the wake of the cold front. It will be cooler with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Another weak cold front will move through on Saturday. Once it passes through, an area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west. This will bring us plenty of sunshine with cool highs in the 60s. Sunday will stay sunny and cool as the area of high pressure sits over the state. High temperatures will only be in the lower 60s.

Next Week Outlook: The week will start quiet, but we will have a BIG warm up. The area of high pressure will move southeast of Alabama, and this will bring back southerly winds. Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Tuesday becomes partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be warmer and a tad more humid with a slight chance for a late-day shower. Highs stay in the lower 80s. A cold front will move across the state on Thursday. This will bring us a line of showers and thunderstorms. We will not see a lot of moisture ahead of the front, so this will limit how strong the thunderstorms can become. High temperatures will be in the 70s. A few showers could linger into Friday with highs in the 70s.