1  of  21
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOL CASA PRESCHOOL AT ASBURY CHURCH OF BROOK HILL EARLY LEARNING CENTER COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HAPPY KIDS LEARNING CENTER HIGHLAND SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY KIDDIE ACADEMY MT. PILGRAM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OLIVET MONUMENTAL BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS ROCK CREEK DAYCARE SOUTHMINSTER DAY SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE

PHOTOS: Flooding, damage after overnight, morning storms in Central Alabama

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Storms that rolled through Central Alabama overnight and into Thursday morning caused flooding and damage throughout the area.

Photo gallery:

  • Anita Rembert was killed Wednesday night when a storm destroyed her family’s trailer on Highway 43 near Demopolis. Her husband Curtis and their 3 children survived and were taken to the hospital (CBS 42)
  • Anita Rembert was killed Wednesday night when a storm destroyed her family’s trailer on Highway 43 near Demopolis. Her husband Curtis and their 3 children survived and were taken to the hospital (CBS 42)
  • Anita Rembert was killed Wednesday night when a storm destroyed her family’s trailer on Highway 43 near Demopolis. Her husband Curtis and their 3 children survived and were taken to the hospital (CBS 42)
  • Anita Rembert was killed Wednesday night when a storm destroyed her family’s trailer on Highway 43 near Demopolis. Her husband Curtis and their 3 children survived and were taken to the hospital (CBS 42)
  • 3:40 a.m. Thursday | CBS 42 Reporter Ariana Garza escaped rising floodwaters near the I-65 and I459 interchange (CBS 42)
  • 4 a.m. Thursday | Winslett Road flooded entirely, blocked off by police (Pelham Police)
  • 4:16 a.m. Thursday | Flooding at the Crescent at Lakeshore apartments (Homewood Fire)
  • 6:07 a.m. Thursday | Flooding at the Crescent at Lakeshore apartments (Homewood Fire)
  • 7:41 a.m. Thursday | Flooding at the Crescent at Lakeshore apartments (Homewood Fire)
  • 7:52 a.m. Thursday | Tree on car at 613 83rd Place South at Vassar Avenue in Birmingham (CBS 42)
  • 6:39 a.m. Thursday | House possibly struck by lightning on Strawberry Lane in Hoover (CBS 42)
  • 6:55 a.m. Flooding on Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills (CBS 42)
  • 9:11 a.m. Thursday | Tree on home in Helena (CBS 42)
  • 9:11 a.m. Thursday | Fence damaged at home in Helena (CBS 42)
  • 10:29 a.m. Thursday | Flooding in Fayetteville near high school (Heather Berk DeLoach)
  • 10:29 a.m. Thursday | Flooding Fayetteville (Heather Berk DeLoach)
  • 10:29 a.m. Thursday | Flooding Fayetteville (Heather Berk DeLoach)
  • 10:29 a.m. Thursday | Flooding Fayetteville (Heather Berk DeLoach)
  • 10:29 a.m. Thursday | Flooding Fayetteville (Heather Berk DeLoach)

Drivers were urged to exercise extreme caution after multiple roadways were under water. Many schools across the area closed in anticipation of the weather event. Following severe roadway flooding, some schools originally scheduled for a delay decided to stay closed.

As a result of the storms, over 12,000 Alabamians experienced power outages. That number has since been reduced as crews have worked to restore power.

A woman died and another was injured as a result of the storms, according to Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney. The fatality occurred in a mobile home on U.S. Highway 43 near Demopolis.

Check on the latest traffic conditions HERE. Safely submit your weather photos to webstaff@cbs42.com to see them online and on CBS 42.

VIDEO: Lakeshore Trail in Homewood under water around 9:20 a.m. Thursday

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events