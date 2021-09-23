Perfect Football Weather Friday and Saturday: Here are the game day forecasts

It will be perfect weather for football this weekend. Starting tonight, lows will settle in the upper 40s to low 50s. A ridge of high pressure dominates our weather and that means sinking air and a clear sky. The clear sky will give way to cool temperatures.







Highs Friday will top out in the mid 70s with a full supply of sunshine. No wet weather at for Friday. It will be a perfect night for those football games across central Alabama. Kick off temperatures should be in the mid 60s with those temps falling into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Here is a look at all of our local college teams and their respective football forecasts. One common theme will be sunshine and clear sky. There will be no chance for rain at any game, home or away, this weekend. Enjoy!

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!