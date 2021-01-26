People trapped, roads impassable after Alabama tornado

Click here for the latest watches and warnings

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighborhoods in Fultondale are littered with debris after severe storms passed through northern Jefferson County Monday night.

Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb said the city has received about 20 reports of minor injuries, including scratches and bruises, after the storm passed through. Areas with the most severe damage include Carson Road, Newcastle Road and the Darlene Estates area.

“There are still people trapped in their homes that we are trying to access at this time,” Holcomb said.

UPDATE:



I spoke with one man who was staying at Hampton Inn. He tells me the roof of his room collapsed. He says he’s ok and isn’t aware of any injuries. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/1GUHxsGQKl — Jake Chapman (@JChapmanCBS42) January 26, 2021

A guest at the Hampton Inn in Center Point told CBS 42 that roof of his room collapsed, but that he’s ok and isn’t aware of other injuries at the hotel.

As of 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, search-and-rescues were underway in Fultondale. According to Holcomb, first responders from the following areas are assisting: Gardendale, Birmingham, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Tarrant, and Center Point. Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott tells CBS 42 that Alabama Power crews are also responding.

Several roads are impassable and power lines are down, Fultondale City Council Member Billy Hughes told CBS 42 in a live interview. Keeping people off the city roads and out of the area is critical to the emergency response, Holcomb added.

“I know there are trees on some houses. We’re praying those people are OK,” Hughes said.

No storm-related fatalities have been confirmed as of 12 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

At this time, the Gardendale Civic Center has been opened its doors for anyone who is in need of a place of shelter.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency reports the following schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 26: Fultondale High School, Fultondale Elementary, Center Point High School, Erwin Middle School, Erwin Intermediate School, Center Point Elementary School, Clay-Chalkville High School, Clay-Chalkville Middle School, Bryant Park Elementary School, Chalkville Elementary School and Clay Elementary School. No classes will be held for either traditional or remote students at these schools. All other JEFCOED schools will be open Tuesday.

According to Alabama Power, there are less than 12,000 outages in the entire state of Alabama.

