Pacific NW, Northern CA expecting rain this weekend as wildfires, drought continues | CBS 42 Weather

Joyfully, after several waves of massive wildfires across the West Coast the past few months, the region is finally receiving some much needed rainfall this weekend to help douse some of the flames still burning in Northern California…

It’s no secret that the West Coast has also been exceptionally dry the past year — exceptional drought continues across much of California’s Central Valley, Central Oregon, and Eastern Washington. Many locations in North-Central CA have seen just 30 to 40% of their normal rainfall amounts since this time last year.





Here comes the good news: A strong polar jet over the Northern Pacific Ocean right now will bring an upper-level trough down to the West Coast this weekend. This will generate a storm system strong enough — accompanied by total moisture high enough — for some rainfall across the area Saturday and Sunday.





This trough will create an atmospheric river to the South of the center, initially bringing rainfall to places in Washington & Oregon West of I-5 by Friday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, this rainfall will have pushed East further into Washington & Oregon, then begin entering Northern California, possibly generating a few thunderstorms.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be when the areas in Northern California most recently affected by significant wildfires will receive a healthy dose of rain from the West to help douse out any fires that still remain.

Here are the latest forecast rainfall totals over the next five days…most of Northern CA will receive anywhere from 0.5 to 2″ of rainfall this weekend, with amounts ranging between 2 to 4″ from Medford, OR to Seattle along I-5. While this certainly won’t be a “drought-busting” amount of rain, any bit helps!

